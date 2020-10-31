Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.79-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.837-4.837 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.79-2.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.