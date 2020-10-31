Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.247-1.247 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.79-2.81 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

