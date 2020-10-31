Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.247-1.247 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.79-2.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

