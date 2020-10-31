Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.62

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.622 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.
Churchill Downs has raised its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.20 and a beta of 1.29. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $183.34.
In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
