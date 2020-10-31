Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.62

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.622 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

Churchill Downs has raised its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.20 and a beta of 1.29. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

