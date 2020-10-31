Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,864 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

