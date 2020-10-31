Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Decreased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cigna were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1,627.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Shares of CI opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.21. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

