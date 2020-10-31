Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Cigna were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after acquiring an additional 320,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,143 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,400,000 after buying an additional 198,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.21. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.