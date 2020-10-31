Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

