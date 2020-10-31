Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $13.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.