Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $13.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.69.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.