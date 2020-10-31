Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,866.15 ($63.58).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,357 ($56.92) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,728.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,485.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

