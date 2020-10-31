CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) were up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 1,829,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,985,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

