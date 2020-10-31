Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) Insider Purchases £12,080 in Stock

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) insider Ian James Nicholson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £12,080 ($15,782.60).

Shares of LON CLIN opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 638.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Clinigen Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $922.98 million and a P/E ratio of 59.02.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clinigen Group PLC will post 2572.9998482 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLIN. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

