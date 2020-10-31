CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

