CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.88.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

