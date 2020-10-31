CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.82-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.88.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

