CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.88.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $42,639.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

