CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.88.

CMS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

