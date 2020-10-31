CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CCNE opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 5,723 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $92,712.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $117,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter C. Varischetti acquired 3,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $560,432 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. CNB Bank increased its position in CNB Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 196,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 9,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the period. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

