Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

CCLAY stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

