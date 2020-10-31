Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Up 20.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) rose 20.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 589,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 269,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cohu from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.