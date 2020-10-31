Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Up 20.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shares rose 20.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 589,097 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 269,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cohu by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Cohu by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 6.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.