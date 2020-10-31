Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading 12.8% Higher

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)’s stock price traded up 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.11. 566,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 652,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.
In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 24.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 28.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:CLNC)
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
