Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading 12.8% Higher

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)’s stock price traded up 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.11. 566,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 652,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 600.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 24.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 28.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

