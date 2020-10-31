Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

