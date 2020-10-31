Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Commscope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. Commscope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. Commscope’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 803.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

