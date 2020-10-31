Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.09 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

