Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Conduent has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conduent’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,945,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Conduent by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,622,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 129,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Conduent by 150.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

