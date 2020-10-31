ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years.

CNOB stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.31. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CNOB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

