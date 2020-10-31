ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $28.62 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.