CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of CEIX opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 2.73. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $162.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 653.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 858,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 140,354 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $457,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 35.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 296,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

