Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

