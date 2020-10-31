Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Increased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,563.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

NYSE STZ opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

