Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) PT Lowered to C$1,600.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,800.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial cut Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,398.59 on Tuesday. Constellation Software Inc. has a one year low of C$1,076.34 and a one year high of C$1,637.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,499.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,495.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a PE ratio of 87.43.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.8200023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $1.341 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.