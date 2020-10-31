Contrasting Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) & Its Competitors

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANIX) is one of 760 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Anixa Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -173.60% -142.47% Anixa Biosciences Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anixa Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Anixa Biosciences Competitors 7363 20051 37963 1530 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.72%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anixa Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 -$11.65 million -3.49 Anixa Biosciences Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.70

Anixa Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences rivals beat Anixa Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. It is also developing a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology focused on treating ovarian cancer. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a collaboration with Urology San Antonio, P.A. and Idaho Urologic Institute, PA for the development of Cchek, a liquid biopsy technology; and with OntoChem GmbH to develop novel Covid-19 therapeutics. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

