Contrasting Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Costamare pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Costamare has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Costamare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

59.9% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Costamare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 1.65 $439.10 million $0.78 11.06 Costamare $478.11 million 1.44 $99.00 million $0.91 6.25

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Costamare. Costamare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas and Costamare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Costamare has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.60%. Given Costamare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than Atlas.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 19.97% 8.84% 3.51% Costamare 3.80% 11.49% 5.36%

Volatility and Risk

Atlas has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costamare has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Costamare beats Atlas on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.