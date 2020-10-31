Contrasting ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) & The Competition

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ClearSign Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 -$8.48 million -7.00 ClearSign Technologies Competitors $2.14 billion $336.45 million 23.71

ClearSign Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies N/A -83.51% -68.85% ClearSign Technologies Competitors 11.85% -92.17% 5.29%

Volatility and Risk

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ClearSign Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearSign Technologies Competitors 169 712 1154 38 2.51

ClearSign Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 8.73%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

