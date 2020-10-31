Cormark Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$80.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.88. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$66.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.58%.

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

