Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 1,861 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after purchasing an additional 567,563 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

