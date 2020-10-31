Cornerstone Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.80. The stock has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

