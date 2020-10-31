Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.
Shares of CRTX stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $73.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 63.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
