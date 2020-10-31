Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 450.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 63.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 30.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

