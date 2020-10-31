CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 501 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,619,294 shares in the company, valued at $608,975,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 258 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $23,777.28.

On Friday, October 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,450 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $225,939.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,353 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $394,512.39.

On Monday, October 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,508 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $499,795.92.

On Friday, October 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,631 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $328,605.50.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,267 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $112,940.38.

On Monday, October 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,328 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $297,623.04.

On Friday, October 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $167,899.68.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $142,376.08.

On Monday, October 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $61,383.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $91.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

