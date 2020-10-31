CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price upped by Truist from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $859.46.

CSGP opened at $823.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $840.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $748.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after buying an additional 517,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,759,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

