Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $357.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

