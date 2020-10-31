County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get County Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICBK. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Hovde Group cut shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $218,340 over the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.