Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $276,684.30 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $276,684.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,609.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Riggs sold 1,016 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.03, for a total transaction of $267,238.48.

On Monday, September 21st, Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $278,390.47.

On Monday, August 24th, Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35.

COUP opened at $267.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.58 and a 200 day moving average of $259.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $737,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.13.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

