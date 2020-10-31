Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 310 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

RE opened at $197.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

