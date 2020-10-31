Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $687.98 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $725.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

