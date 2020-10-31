Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 340 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,866,000 after buying an additional 2,318,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 5,867,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,960,000 after buying an additional 1,135,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,389,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

