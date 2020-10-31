Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in The Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

