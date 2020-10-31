Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 28,323 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD opened at $54.77 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

