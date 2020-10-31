Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,634 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.14 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. HSBC raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.70.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

